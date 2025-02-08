An attempted theft of a car has led police to appeal for witnesses to provide information about the incident.

Grantham Police are asking those with dashcam or doorbell footage after the attempted theft of a car in Ancaster at around 1am this morning (Saturday, 8 February).

Three people were seen trying to steal a Toyota Rav 4 hybrid vehicle from the driveway of a property on Hillside.

Police are appealing for information

A police spokesperson said: “When a resident came out of the property the three people then quickly left the car and ran towards Wilsford Lane.

“The offenders may have been running towards another vehicle and any information on a vehicle used by the offenders will assist the investigation.

“As part of our investigation we are asking people to contact us.”

The vehicle on Hillside rolled off the drive and collided with a nearby property.

No one was hurt in the incident.

Police are asking members of the public for the following if:

- You noticed suspicious activity in the village in the early hours of this morning.

- You saw the three people shortly after this incident.

- You have doorbell footage or dashcam footage of the incident, or the people, to contact us.

Email any information to nskcid@lincs.police.uk quoting Incident 21 of 8 February.