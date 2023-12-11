Police are appealing for information after a house was burgled and a car was stolen.

A grey Audi A3 S line was stolen from a house near Swineshead earlier today (Monday, December 11) at around 10am.

A spokesperson for Lincolnshire Police said three men were involved using a grey Audi TT, which had the original registration of EN18 FAO but had been using a fake plate of TT66 SKY

The car pursued by police. Photo courtesy of Lincolnshire Police

Police chased the Audi TT and successfully stung the vehicle at Threekingham soon afterwards, while the vehicle was heading towards Grantham. It has been recovered and police said it was believed to be a stolen car.

Officers said the A3 was lost while it was being pursued through Walcot, Pickworth and out through to Sapperton and Ropsley before being found in School Lane, Old Somerby near the bus stop. The Audi TT had previously been seen in the area.

The A3 has since been found and recovered.

Officers are asking for any information regarding the crime, particularly anyone who may have seen the Audi TT, using the plate TT66 SKY, in the Old Somerby and Grantham area.

Anyone with information should contact Lincolnshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 124 of December 11.