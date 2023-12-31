Police are appealing for information following a serious assault on a man in his 60s.

It happened in Harrowby Lane, Grantham today (Sunday, December 31) at around 9.15am.

A man suffered serious injuries, not believed to be life threatening and he was taken to hospital for treatment and has since been discharged.

Police are appealing for information. Photo: Lincolnshire Police

A 74-year-old man, who was walking a black dog, has been arrested on suspicion of assault.

He remains in custody and will be questioned in due course.

Police are not looking for anyone else in connection with this incident.

If you have witnessed this incident, have any information, dash cam or CCTV footage of it then please contact DC Crawley by emailing NSKCID@lincspolice.uk or by calling 101, quoting incident number 76 of 31/12/23.

