Lorry got stuck under railway bridge in Barrowby Road in Grantham
Published: 10:45, 07 December 2023
A lorry got stuck under a railway bridge last night (Wednesday).
Lincolnshire Police attended to the incident where the lorry had got stuck under the bridge on Barrowby Road, Grantham.
A spokesperson for Lincolnshire Police said: “We received a call at 5.44pm, December 6, alerting us to a lorry stuck under the bridge on Barrowby Road, Grantham.
“This caused traffic to build up.
“The road was cleared by 7.11pm.”