Lorry got stuck under railway bridge in Barrowby Road in Grantham

By Katie Green
katie.green@iliffepublishing.co.uk
Published: 10:45, 07 December 2023

A lorry got stuck under a railway bridge last night (Wednesday).

Lincolnshire Police attended to the incident where the lorry had got stuck under the bridge on Barrowby Road, Grantham.

A spokesperson for Lincolnshire Police said: “We received a call at 5.44pm, December 6, alerting us to a lorry stuck under the bridge on Barrowby Road, Grantham.

The lorry got stuck under the railway bridge in Barrowby Road, Grantham. Photo: RSM Photography
“This caused traffic to build up.

The lorry got stuck under the railway bridge in Barrowby Road, Grantham. Photo: RSM Photography
“The road was cleared by 7.11pm.”

