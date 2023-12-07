A lorry got stuck under a railway bridge last night (Wednesday).

Lincolnshire Police attended to the incident where the lorry had got stuck under the bridge on Barrowby Road, Grantham.

A spokesperson for Lincolnshire Police said: “We received a call at 5.44pm, December 6, alerting us to a lorry stuck under the bridge on Barrowby Road, Grantham.

The lorry got stuck under the railway bridge in Barrowby Road, Grantham. Photo: RSM Photography

“This caused traffic to build up.

“The road was cleared by 7.11pm.”