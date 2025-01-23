Police were called to reports of a man allegedly making threats with a knife outside a shop.

Lincolnshire Police officers were called to a Co-op in Princess Drive, Grantham, at just before 6pm last night (Wednesday, January 22).

Officers detained and searched the man at the scene, but found no knife on him.

Lincolnshire Police were called to Princess Drive in Grantham.

They also checked CCTV and no knife was identified on the footage.

The area was also searched and no knife was found.