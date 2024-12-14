A railway station was reportedly evacuated this morning (Saturday) following an incident.

Officers attended Grantham station, on Station Approach, with Lincolnshire Police confirming British Transport Police’s involvement.

A spokesperson for the county force confirmed officers from the force had attended and said it was “not a major incident”.

Grantham Railway Station. Photo: Stock/Google Streetview

Network Rail said that lines had reopened following the police incident at Grantham, with services recovering.

However, passengers may have experienced cancellations or delays of up to 20 minutes until around 1pm.

Affected train operators included LNER, Lumo, and East Midlands Railway, with routes between Norwich and Liverpool Lime Street, Skegness and Nottingham, and various destinations from London Kings Cross being impacted.

Passengers are advised to check their journeys using the National Rail Enquiries real-time Journey Planner and may be eligible for compensation if delays occur.

British Transport Police have been approached for more information.