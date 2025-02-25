Home   Grantham   News   Article

Lincolnshire Police catch speeding drivers in Corby Glen and Gonerby Hill Foot near Grantham

By Katie Green
Published: 15:04, 25 February 2025
 | Updated: 15:32, 25 February 2025

Police officers have caught a number of drivers speeding near primary schools or parks.

Lincolnshire Police officers have been carrying out speed checks in Corby Glen and Gonerby Hill Foot, near Grantham.

Officers found four drivers travelling at speeds of around 37 to 40mph in a 30mph zone.

A Lincolnshire Police officer carrying out a speed check.
These drivers were issued with speeding tickets.

A police spokesperson said: “Both areas that officers targeted were in close proximity to either primary schools or parks, areas where drivers should be more cautious of their surroundings.”

Officers will continue to carry out speed checks in these areas.

