A 29-year-old man has been charged after the attempted theft of a cash machine.

Kyle Maxwell, of no fixed address, has been charged with two counts of attempted grievous bodily harm (GBH), vehicle interference, taking without consent and burglary.

He was arrested in connection with an attempted cash machine theft at Tesco Express in Harrowby Lane, in the early hours of Monday morning (December 4).

There was an attempted ATM theft at Tesco Express, in Harrowby Lane.

Lincolnshire Police also charged Mohammed Khan, of Great Hampton Street, Wolverhampton, with burglary yesterday (Tuesday).

Police arrived at the scene on Monday at 1am after reports of a group of people with a disc-cutter at the Tesco Express cash machine.

A police car window was damaged in the incident and the offenders are believed to have left the scene in a black Audi RS6 Avant heading towards Corby Glen.

Lincolnshire Police is still investigating and continues to appeal for witnesses and information that may help the investigation.

Anyone with information should email NSKCID@lincs.police.uk and quote incident 4 of December 4 in the subject line.