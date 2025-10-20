A lorry has struck a bridge has caused delays in town this morning (Monday).

Network Rail confirmed the lorry struck the low bridge on Barrowby Road, in Grantham, at around 10.55am this morning.

The service has checked the bridge and normal railway working was resumed around 11.04am.

Photos show that police have been on scene this morning with one lane closed.

A witness reported that the road was reopened around 12.15pm after the lorry was moved back for assessment.

Traffic maps continued to show heavy congestion around Barrowby Road and Sankt Augustin Way at around 12.30pm today.