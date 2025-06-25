Nottinghamshire Police have confirmed that the body of a woman found in the River Trent is that of a woman reported missing from Bingham.

Officers issued an appeal for information on June 10 after Tracey Harrison was reported missing.

A body was recovered from the River Trent at Gunthorpe the following day, and now police enquiries are complete, the body has today (June 25) been confirmed to be Tracey.

Nottinghamshire Police

Her family have been informed.

If anyone has any information relating to this sad incident, please contact Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 711 of June 9.