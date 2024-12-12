Police have confirmed that a person has sustained life-threatening injuries in a serious collision on the A46.

Closures are in place between the A52 Saxondale Island northbound, near Bingham, and the A46 southbound from Newark after multiple vehicles were involved in a crash at around 11.35am today (Thursday, December 12).

The incident happened on the northbound carriageway of the A-road near East Bridgford Garden Centre, and road closures are currently in place.

Nottinghamshire Police. Stock image

One person involved in the incident sustained injuries that are currently believed to be life-threatening.

Signposted diversions have been also been put in place to send motorists around the A1 instead.

Drivers are advised to avoid this area, with closures predicted to remain in place for some time.

HGV drivers in particular are asked to use alternative routes, so as to avoid causing significant traffic disruption.

Chief Inspector Dean Gallacher, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Emergency services will remain at the scene for some time while we investigate this collision.

“I’d like to thank people for their patience as we continue to respond to this ongoing incident.”

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 259 of December 12, 2024.