Home   Grantham   News   Article

Subscribe Now

Lincolnshire Police confirm no injuries after two car crash outside Grantham school

By Daniel Jaines
-
daniel.jaines@iliffepublishing.co.uk
Published: 10:34, 04 December 2025

Police have confirmed there were no injuries following a crash outside a school yesterday afternoon.

Officers said two cars were involved in the incident near Belmont Primary School on Harrowby Lane in Grantham, just after 4pm yesterday (Wednesday, December 3).

It was described as a “damage-only collision” with no injuries reported.

Harrowby Lane was reportedly closed following the damage-only collision.
Harrowby Lane was reportedly closed following the damage-only collision.

The road was closed for a short time while officers dealt with the incident.

Accidents Grantham Lincs Homepage Police Appeals Traffic and Travel Transport Daniel Jaines
Ram
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE