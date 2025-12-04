Police have confirmed there were no injuries following a crash outside a school yesterday afternoon.

Officers said two cars were involved in the incident near Belmont Primary School on Harrowby Lane in Grantham, just after 4pm yesterday (Wednesday, December 3).

It was described as a “damage-only collision” with no injuries reported.

Harrowby Lane was reportedly closed following the damage-only collision.

The road was closed for a short time while officers dealt with the incident.