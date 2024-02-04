Police continue to appeal for information in a bid to try and identify a man whose body was found on the edge of a field earlier this week.

Officers are still trying to identify the man whose body was found near Ropsley Road, between Ropsley and Oasby to the east of Grantham on Thursday (February 1).

A spokesperson for Lincolnshire Police said: “We believe we have a positive sighting of him walking along the road from Aisby towards Oasby at around 8am to 8.15am shortly before he was found.

Do you recognise these tattoos? Contact Lincs Police

“We know from CCTV enquiries a number of vehicles travelled along the road that morning, and we are once again appealing for anyone who may help our investigation, including anyone who may have captured something on their dashcam.”

On Friday (February 2) the police released images of two tattoos to try and identify the man.

Police have issued images of these tattoos in a bid to identify a body. Photo: Lincs Police

The man is also described as white, with a shaved head and was wearing a black parka coat, blue T-Shirt, grey Adidas tracksuit bottoms and black trainers.

Lincolnshire Police are continue to investigate after a body was found along the road. Photo: RSM Photography

Anyone with information should contact Lincolnshire Police by calling 101 or email NSKCID@lincs.police.uk and quote incident number 97 of February 1.