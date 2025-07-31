A 76-year-old man has been arrested after children were taken to hospital from a summer camp.

Leicestershire Police confirmed the arrest followed a report made on Sunday, July 27, about several children feeling unwell at a camp in Canal Lane Stathern, near Grantham.

A third party raised the alarm, prompting officers to attend the scene alongside East Midlands Ambulance Service.

Leicestershire Police

Emergency services assessed all children at a triage centre set up at Plungar village hall.

Eight were taken to hospital as a precaution and have since been discharged.

Their parents or guardians have been contacted.

The man was arrested on suspicion of administering poison or a noxious substance with intent to injure, aggrieve or annoy.

He remains in custody while the investigation continues.

The East Midlands Special Operations Unit’s Major Incident Team is leading the case to ensure a full and thorough investigation.

Officers from the Melton and Rutland Neighbourhood Policing Area remain in the village to carry out further enquiries and support the community.

Detective Inspector Neil Holden, the senior investigating officer, said: “We understand the concern this incident will have caused to parents, guardians and the surrounding community.

“Please be reassured that we have several dedicated resources deployed and are working with partner agencies including children’s services to ensure full safeguarding is provided.

“This is a complex and sensitive investigation and we will continue to provide updates to both parents and guardians and the public as and when we can.”

A dedicated Major Incident Public Portal has been launched for anyone with information about the case: https://mipp.police.uk/operation/33EM25I63-PO1

Police have also referred themselves to the Independent Office for Police Conduct due to the circumstances of their initial response.