Leicestershire Police discover over 900 cannabis plants with street value of £800,000 on Winterbeck Industrial Estate in Bottesford
More than 900 cannabis plants were discovered on an industrial estate.
Leicestershire Police discovered 953 plants just after 1pm on May 8 in an industrial unit on the Winterbeck Industrial Estate in Bottesford.
The plants were at varying stages of maturity and have an estimated street value of £800,000.
Darren Richardson, area policing commander for Melton and Rutland, said: “These grows are quite often connected to organised crime groups, although generally perceived as victimless crimes these criminals are involved in money laundering, child exploitation and modern-day slavery.”
No one was found at the unit and investigations are ongoing.