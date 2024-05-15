More than 900 cannabis plants were discovered on an industrial estate.

Leicestershire Police discovered 953 plants just after 1pm on May 8 in an industrial unit on the Winterbeck Industrial Estate in Bottesford.

The plants were at varying stages of maturity and have an estimated street value of £800,000.

Darren Richardson, area policing commander for Melton and Rutland, said: “These grows are quite often connected to organised crime groups, although generally perceived as victimless crimes these criminals are involved in money laundering, child exploitation and modern-day slavery.”

No one was found at the unit and investigations are ongoing.