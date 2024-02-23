Lincolnshire Police discover two stolen caravans after visit to travellers in Alma Park in Grantham
Published: 12:11, 23 February 2024
Two stolen caravans were discovered by police after travellers were found on private property.
Lincolnshire Police were called to Alma Park in Grantham on Wednesday (February 21) where the travellers were.
After checking the vehicles, officers discovered two caravans were stolen.
One caravan has been returned with its owner in Sleaford.
No arrests have been made and police continue to investigate.