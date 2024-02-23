Two stolen caravans were discovered by police after travellers were found on private property.

Lincolnshire Police were called to Alma Park in Grantham on Wednesday (February 21) where the travellers were.

After checking the vehicles, officers discovered two caravans were stolen.

One caravan has been returned with its owner in Sleaford.

One of the stolen caravans. Photo: Lincolnshire Police

No arrests have been made and police continue to investigate.