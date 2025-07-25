Two men were discovered lying down in the back of a van stopped by police near the A1 on Thursday.

Officers from Lincolnshire Police’s Rural Crime Action Team pulled the uninsured vehicle over on a slip road heading away from Long Bennington.

Inside, they found two males in the front seats and two others hidden in the rear storage area.

Two men were reportedly found lying in the storage area of an uninsured van seized by officers this week. Photo: X/@LincsRuralCrime

The vehicle was seized and officers reported offences at the scene, which could lead to further action.

The discovery was made during a patrol by the force’s specialist rural team, who shared details of the incident in a post on X.