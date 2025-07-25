Home   Grantham   News   Article

Subscribe Now

Hidden passengers discovered in van during rural police patrol near Long Bennington

By Daniel Jaines
-
daniel.jaines@iliffepublishing.co.uk
Published: 14:23, 25 July 2025

Two men were discovered lying down in the back of a van stopped by police near the A1 on Thursday.

Officers from Lincolnshire Police’s Rural Crime Action Team pulled the uninsured vehicle over on a slip road heading away from Long Bennington.

Inside, they found two males in the front seats and two others hidden in the rear storage area.

Two men were reportedly found lying in the storage area of an uninsured van seized by officers this week. Photo: X/@LincsRuralCrime
Two men were reportedly found lying in the storage area of an uninsured van seized by officers this week. Photo: X/@LincsRuralCrime

The vehicle was seized and officers reported offences at the scene, which could lead to further action.

The discovery was made during a patrol by the force’s specialist rural team, who shared details of the incident in a post on X.

Courts Crime Grantham Human Interest Daniel Jaines
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE