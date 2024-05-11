Emergency services have attended an incident in a town centre involving a collision between two vehicles.

Lincolnshire police, fire and rescue and ambulance staff were on the scene outside McDonald’s this morning in Bridge End Road, Grantham.

An onlooker stated that a bus had hit a car and that the driver of the car required medical attention.

Police and fire officers are attending Bridge End Road in Grantham. PHOTO: Ian Haynes

The area has now been cleared and the driver of the car needed medical attention.

Lincolnshire Police have been contacted for further information.

