Home   Grantham   News   Article

Subscribe Now

Lincolnshire police, fire and rescue and ambulance staff attend crash between bus and car outside McDonald’s at Bridge End Road Grantham

By Jenny Beake
-
jenny.beake@iliffepublishing.co.uk
Published: 09:59, 11 May 2024

Emergency services have attended an incident in a town centre involving a collision between two vehicles.

Lincolnshire police, fire and rescue and ambulance staff were on the scene outside McDonald’s this morning in Bridge End Road, Grantham.

An onlooker stated that a bus had hit a car and that the driver of the car required medical attention.

Police and fire officers are attending Bridge End Road in Grantham. PHOTO: Ian Haynes
Police and fire officers are attending Bridge End Road in Grantham. PHOTO: Ian Haynes

The area has now been cleared and the driver of the car needed medical attention.

Lincolnshire Police have been contacted for further information.

What do you think? Post your comments below.

Accidents Grantham Human Interest Lincs Homepage Traffic and Travel Jenny Beake
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE