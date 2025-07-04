Police Specialist Operations stopped a vehicle nearly two tonnes over its plated weight on the A1 recently.

Lincolnshire Police officers posted about the incident near Grantham on X, on Friday morning.

They identified several offences committed by the driver, who was subsequently reported for summons to appear in court.

Police stop vehicle nearly two tonnes over its plated weight on the A1 near Grantham. Photo: @LincsPoliceOps

Overloaded vehicle prohibited from continuing due to safety risks on the A1. Photo: @LincsPoliceOps

Police also prohibited the vehicle from continuing its journey due to the serious safety risks posed by the excessive load.