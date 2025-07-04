Home   Grantham   News   Article

Police stop overloaded vehicle nearly 2 tonnes over limit near Grantham

By Daniel Jaines
Published: 09:19, 04 July 2025

Police Specialist Operations stopped a vehicle nearly two tonnes over its plated weight on the A1 recently.

Lincolnshire Police officers posted about the incident near Grantham on X, on Friday morning.

They identified several offences committed by the driver, who was subsequently reported for summons to appear in court.

Police stop vehicle nearly two tonnes over its plated weight on the A1 near Grantham. Photo: @LincsPoliceOps
Overloaded vehicle prohibited from continuing due to safety risks on the A1. Photo: @LincsPoliceOps
Police also prohibited the vehicle from continuing its journey due to the serious safety risks posed by the excessive load.

