A person wanted in connection with the defacing of Grantham’s Margaret Thatcher statue has now been identified.

A derogatory message – believed to be the word ‘b***ard’ – was daubed on the St Peter's Hill monument to the former prime minister overnight on Tuesday/Wednesday.

The red paint had been cleared by lunch time and officers issued a picture of someone they wished to trace yesterday (Wednesday, March 6).

The Margaret Thatcher Statue in Grantham Image: Daniel Jaines/LDR

A statement issued by the force says: “We have now identified the person in the image - thanks to everyone for their help.”

They have not stated if any arrests have been made.