Lincolnshire Police have identified person wanted in connection with Grantham’s Margaret Thatcher statue vandalism
A person wanted in connection with the defacing of Grantham’s Margaret Thatcher statue has now been identified.
A derogatory message – believed to be the word ‘b***ard’ – was daubed on the St Peter's Hill monument to the former prime minister overnight on Tuesday/Wednesday.
The red paint had been cleared by lunch time and officers issued a picture of someone they wished to trace yesterday (Wednesday, March 6).
A statement issued by the force says: “We have now identified the person in the image - thanks to everyone for their help.”
They have not stated if any arrests have been made.