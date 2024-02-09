Lincolnshire Police have released the identity of a man who was found dead at the edge of a field last week.

In a recent update, authorities also confirmed that they are no longer treating the case as suspicious.

The deceased has been identified as 47-year-old Lithuanian national, Audrius Kubilus.

Lincolnshire Police are asking for further information.

He was found near Rospley Road between Ropsley and Oasby to the east of Grantham on February 1.

While the cause and circumstances of his death are still under investigation, the focus has shifted towards understanding how he came to be at that location.

Mr Kubilus, believed to be of no fixed address, was not previously known to the police in the area, making it crucial for authorities to gather information from the public.

Lincolnshire Police have appealed to anyone who knew Mr Kubilus or can provide insights into his life to come forward.

A photo of Mr Kubilus has also been issued by the force.

A statement from the force said: “We know that this image is not very crisp, but it is the only one we have access to, and should still be clear enough for him to be recognised by those who know him.

“His next of kin have been informed.

“It is believed he was of no fixed address, and at present, we have no further information about which part of the country he may have spent time in.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police via phone or email, quoting incident reference number 97 of February 1.