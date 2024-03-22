Lincolnshire Police have issued a warning to residents after a spate of bicycle thefts in recent months.

Since the end of January, more than 20 reports of stolen bicycles have been filed in Grantham.

Most of the thefts have occurred from residential properties, but a few were in public spaces and the town centre.

There have been a spate of thefts since January. | Image: Grantham Police

In response, officers from the Grantham Neighbourhood Policing Team have ramped up patrols in hotspot areas.

Sergeant Lee Mayfield, highlighted the emotional and financial toll of such thefts.

"We know how upsetting it can be to have a bicycle stolen as they can be relied on for transport, to keep fit, or to spend quality time with family,” he said.

“It's also really costly to replace a stolen bicycle, and simply, the people stealing them are profiting from their victims."

The police are not only seeking information on the perpetrators but also on the whereabouts of the stolen bicycles.

Authorities suspect that the stolen bikes may be sold on platforms like Facebook Marketplace, potentially even trafficked for profit outside the county.

“We are doing everything we can to get to the bottom of this, which is why we are now asking for our community’s help with our investigation,” said Sergeant Mayfield.

"We think that there will be people with information about who might be responsible, whether that is one person, a group working together, or several different people.”

Residents are urged to report any relevant information to the police via 101 or online.