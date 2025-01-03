A seven-month-old baby boy has died following a crash on the A1 — with officers investigating whether icy conditions led to the child’s death.

Lincolnshire Police is appealing for information about the tragic incident after a yellow Honda Jazz crashed last night (Thursday, January 2), just before 11pm on the A1 near Grantham.

Emergency services were called out after the vehicle left the A1 about 500 yards from the Spittlegate junction on the southbound carriageway, before crashing into a tree and back onto the road.

Officers on the A1 near Grantham following the crash on Thursday (January 2) night. Photo: RSM Photography

As a result, a seven-month-old baby suffered serious injuries and was treated at the scene before being taken to hospital.

Sadly, the little boy died just after 5am this morning (Friday, January 3).

Three other people were travelling in the car, including a woman who suffered serious injuries and two others who were not seriously injured.

The air ambulance was called to the incident. Photo: RSM Photography

The road remains closed in both directions while investigation work is carried out. It’s not the only incident on the road today either — with a second, more minor incident on the northbound carriageway this morning — and action is planned in 2025 to try to improve safety on a road that has been dogged by incidents.

Officers are investigating whether icy conditions could be linked to the crash.

A Lincolnshire Police spokesperson said: “We are now investigating the cause of the collision, and while we are keeping an open mind, we are considering whether this was linked to icy conditions on the carriageway in that area.

“We are asking for help from anyone who may have been driving in that area over the past few days to get in touch with information or dashcam they may have which show conditions over the past few days.

“We would also be keen to view any footage of the collision itself and ask that anyone who was traveling in that area who we have not yet spoken with to get in touch.”

Traffic on the A1 this morning as investigations continue. Photo: RSM Photography

Anyone with information should email SCIUinvestigators@lincs.police.uk and quote incident number 382 of January 2 in the subject line.

Alternatively, call 01522 212316 and quote the same incident number.