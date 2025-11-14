Home   Grantham   News   Article

Police investigate fight in Grantham’s St Catherine’s Road

By Andrew Brookes
Published: 11:26, 14 November 2025

Police are looking into what happened during a fight in Grantham town centre.

Officers say they were called to an incident at 12.23pm on Tuesday (November 11) in St Catherine’s Road.

Police are investigating a fight in Grantham. Photo: stock
Police say they are investigating a possible case of ABH. However, no arrests have been made at this stage.

It is understood that the victim is older than has been suggested on social media.

Witnesses should call police on 101, quoting incident 162 of November 11.

