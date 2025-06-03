Police are investigating reports of criminal damage suffered by shops over the weekend.

Reports on social media had suggested that multiple premises along Guildhall Street in Grantham had been targeted in the early hours of Sunday.

Lincolnshire Police have said they had received only two reports so far – a smashed window at GI Joe and another at Brow Lash Bar.

Lincolnshire Police officers are looking into the matter. Photo: stock

These are recorded under incident numbers 50 and 103 of June 2.

A spokesperson added: “We shall be making further inquiries in the area.”

Anyone affected by crime is urged to contact 101 for non-emergencies and 999 in an emergency.