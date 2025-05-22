‘Gatherings’ of people on a bridge has prompted police to issue a safety warning.

Swimming in cold water along with the risks of playing near roads have been raised by officers after being informed of people meeting on the bridge in the Shire Lane area of Claypole.

A social media post issued by Lincolnshire Police said: “We have had reports that during these gatherings, people have been jumping from the bridge into the water.

Police have issued the warning PHOTO: STOCK

“Many are unaware of the risks of entering water, even on hot days. The water may look inviting but even on a warm day the water can be cold. It doesn’t matter if you’re a strong swimmer, jumping into the water to cool off can lead to cold water shock, which can result in serious injury or drowning.

“There is also an increased risk of playing near roads, with many motorists reporting that they have had to take sudden action to avoid a collision.

“Our goal will always be to promote safety whilst enjoying the sunshine, but we are asking for your help too. If you’re a parent or guardian, please have a chat with your children about staying safe near roads and water.

“If you see someone in trouble in the water, remember this lifesaving advice: call 999; tell them to float on their back; throw something to help them float.”