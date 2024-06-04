Leicestershire Police has launched an investigation into social media videos after mixing up a separate incident with that being filmed.

Videos and posts had earlier alleged that two or more people had died at the Forbidden Forest Festival at Belvoir Castle near Grantham this week.

They also appeared to show security becoming involved in physical altercations with attendees.

The event has proven controversial in the past. | Image: Supplied

Earlier on Tuesday, police confirmed in a statement that: “No deaths have been reported to have occurred at the festival.”

They also reported that a man had been arrested after becoming aggressive and assaulting a member of staff following suspicion of a drugs offence.

However, the force has now updated its statement.

They said: “From initial enquiries carried out it has now been established that the incident captured and posted online does not relate to the arrest and charge of a man for drug offences.

“Officers will now be reviewing the online footage and as part of enquiries will be working with the event organisers and local partners to establish the full details.”

The officers are now asking anyone with information or footage that could be helpful to their investigations to contact them via their website www.leics.police.uk – quoting reference 24*327781.

Elsewhere, Compact Security Services, the company providing security for the event, said they were aware of a “very small number of isolated incidents” at the event.

"There are a few videos and claims which have surfaced on social media involving the security team where restraint was used to control the situation to a safe conclusion,” they said.

“Our security plan is always geared around providing a safe environment for event goers and doing so in a reasonable and proportionate way.”

The company said it had worked closely with local authorities and endeavoured “to remain transparent should any further information be requested”.