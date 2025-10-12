Police have named the woman who died after suffering life threatening injuries at a town property.

Tracie Guy, 54, was found injured by police at an address in Beck Gardens, Grantham, on Friday (October 10) but she sadly died despite the efforts of emergency services.

Officers say she lived at an address in the street.

A 42-year-old man who was arrested on suspicion of murder has been bailed pending further inquiries. He has been re-called to prison following a breach in his licence conditions.

Police in Beck Gardens, Grantham PHOTO: RSM Photography

Officers will remain at the property completing inquiries and forensic investigations. They have also launched an appeal for witnesses or footage of the street between 4.30pm and 5pm on Friday.

Detective Chief Inspector Claire Rimmer, Senior Investigating Officer, said: "Our thoughts are very much with the family at this difficult time.

"We are grateful for the support of the local community as we complete our investigation into the circumstances that surround this sad death.

Police found Tracie Guy with life threatening injuries at a property in Beck Gardens, Grantham PHOTO: RSM Photography

"I am appealing for information that will help and would like to hear from anyone who was in the area of Beck Gardens between 4.20pm and 5pm on Friday 10 October.



"I would also ask that anyone who has recorded doorbell footage, CCTV, dashcam footage etc gets in touch; it may have captured useful evidence.”



Anyone who does have information, who was in the area between 4.30pm and 5pm or has recorded video footage is asked to contact the Investigation Team by calling 101, or emailing force.control@lincs.police.uk.