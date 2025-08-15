Police are appealing to help to find the tractor driver which shed a haybale, causing an ambulance to crash.

Emergency services were called to the A1 northbound carriageway near Foston at 9pm on Monday (August 11).

The incident is believed to have involved a fire engine, a tractor, and an ambulance from the East Midlands Ambulance Service.

The lorry, which was carrying offal, shed its load which spread across the road.

When police officers arrived they also saw hay bales covering the carriageway, which are believed to have been carried by a tractor.

The ambulance, which was carrying a patient, is understood to have crashed into a haybale.

Police have not yet been able to trace the driver of this tractor as they did not stop at the scene.

“We are now urging them to contact us, as we would like to speak to them as part of our investigation. We are also asking anyone who witnessed the collision to get in touch,” a statement said.

Contact DS Adam Doona on SCIUInvestigators@lincs.police.uk quoting Incident 495 of August 11, or call 01522 212316.