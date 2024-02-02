Police have released images of two tattoos in a bid to try to identify a man whose body was found on the edge of a field.

Officers discovered the body near Ropsley Road – between Ropsley and Oasby to the east of Grantham yesterday (February 1) – and officers have been on the scene since as part of an investigation into the man’s death.

A force spokesman said: “Despite exhaustive enquiries to establish his identity, we have been unable to do so and we are now asking for help from the public who might recognise two distinctive tattoos and be able to provide us with a name.

Police have issued images of these tattoos in a bid to identify a body. Photo: Lincs Police

“The tattoos are on the tops of both arms, with one described as a blue ink Celtic band-style which wraps his bicep, which has inked outlines with blank spaces in some parts.

“The other is a larger tattoo on the outside of the bicep and is slightly faded blue ink with what appears to be a dragon motif or clawed imagery.”

The man is described as white, with a shaved head and was wearing a black parka coat, blue T-Shirt, grey adidas tracksuit bottoms and black trainers.

Do you recognise these tattoos? Contact Lincs Police

A police spokesman added: “The cause and circumstances of his death are still unknown and our enquiries are ongoing.

“Specialist investigators and forensics experts will remain in the local area between Ropsley and Oasby for at least today, and potentially into the weekend. The road remains close at this time while those enquiries are ongoing.”

Lincolnshire Police are continue to investigate after a body was found along the road. Photo: RSM Photography

If you recognise these tattoos and can help police to identify the man, call 101 or email NSKCID@lincs.police.uk with incident reference number 97 of February 1.