Detectives are today carrying out renewed patrols in a village where a woman was sexually assaulted, one week after the incident occurred.

On Friday, November 1, at around 11.20am, the woman, aged in her 30s, was walking her dog near Winter Beck, between Barkestone Lane and Belvoir Road, in Bottesford, when she was approached from behind by a man and sexually assaulted.

The man, described as white, aged between 30 and 40, with short dark facial hair, is believed to be of large build and about 5ft 11ins or taller.

Police are carrying out more patrols as part of their investigation into a sexual assault. Picture: Stock image

He fled the area heading towards Belvoir Road before police arrived.

Since the incident, detectives have been working to gather evidence, conducting house-to-house enquiries and reviewing CCTV and doorbell footage.

A number of people have come forward with information and have been spoken to as part of the investigation.

A 40-year-old man was arrested earlier in the investigation, but has since been released with no further action.

Detective Inspector Neil Holden, from the force’s Signal team, said today that police are focusing on identifying the responsible individual.

“Today we have had a number of additional officers close to the area the offence occurred, speaking to people who may use the route regularly and be able to provide us with some additional information,” he said.

“We know local people use this area to walk their dogs but also the A52 is very close by so motorists who were driving in the area at the time may also be able to assist.

“If you were in the area of Winter Beck, Belvoir Road, Barkestone Road or driving along the A52 last Friday morning and have not yet spoken to police, please come forward.”

Officers are continuing to appeal for any information, particularly from those who have not yet spoken to the police.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Leicestershire Police, quoting crime reference number 24*651848.