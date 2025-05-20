Police officers are calling for information to help tackle persistent begging in a town centre.

Grantham Police officers say they have received several accounts over recent months, particularly involving a man often seen in the St Peter’s Hill area.

He is believed to accept food, drink and money from passers-by.

Police want help tackling begging in the town centre. Photo: Stock

The neighbourhood team says it recognises this is a concern for residents and is working to address the issue but needs the community’s help to move forward.

“It is really important that we have as much information from the public as possible,” said a spokesman.

“[This will] help us to identify people responsible and build a case which will help us to put measures in place to curb that offending.”

Police officers are also asking how people may have been affected by begging during their daily lives.

“This is an issue people want us to tackle, and we have been working hard to do that,” the spokesman added.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Grantham Neighbourhood Policing Team at grantham@lincs.police.uk.