Police have issued an appeal for witnesses following an alleged robbery at a shopping centre.

A man allegedly approached a woman, forcibly taking both cash and her mobile phone at the Sir Isaac Newton Centre, in Grantham on Monday, March 25, at 2.45pm.

Officers, who released the details today, are seeking members of the public who may have witnessed the event or provided support to the victim.

The Sir Isaac Newton Centre.

PC Matthew Harvey encourages anyone with information to come forward.

Those able to assist are urged to contact PC Harvey via email at Matthew.Harvey2@lincs.police.uk, quoting crime number 24000176882.