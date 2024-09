Police officers seized two off-road motorbikes earlier this week.

Lincolnshire Police officers seized the off-road motorbikes from Harrowby Lane, Grantham on Wednesday (September 25) afternoon following a call from the public.

Officers said the bikes caused “residents alarm, harassment and distress” and residents were “fed up with the constant noise”.

The motorbikes seized by police. Photo: Lincolnshire Police

Police patrols will continue across the area.