Officers stopped 16 vehicles as part of a joint road safety operation on the A1 last week.

Lincolnshire Police and the Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency (DVSA)’s Operation Repression took place at Gonerby Moor, near Grantham, on Wednesday last week.

The operation focuses on ensuring compliance with road traffic legislation, targeting large goods vehicles (LGVs) used for car transportation.

Operation Repression targets large goods vehicles on the A1. Photo: Lincolnshire Police Specialist Operations

Officers issued fixed penalty tickets and prohibited several vehicles due to dangerous conditions.

Vehicles were stopped for defects, insecure loads, and drivers’ hours offences

Officers said the operation uncovered multiple safety breaches, highlighting risks posed by non-compliance.

Improperly secured loads pose a serious risk, police warn. Photo: Lincolnshire Police Specialist Operations

PC Glenn Faulks, who led the operation, said: “While we are patrolling our roads in the county daily, today we were focusing on commercial vehicles. These are professional drivers who should know and comply with road traffic legislation.

“It is disappointing to find drivers’ hours offences, insecure loads, vehicles that are overweight and in a dangerous condition, and operator licence offences when there is so much that could go wrong.”

He added that improperly secured trailers have caused fatal collisions, highlighting the need for compliance.

Road safety operation highlights non-compliance among professional drivers. Photo: Lincolnshire Police Specialist Operations

Officers found safety breaches and defects in 16 vehicles stopped on the A1. Photo: Lincolnshire Police Specialist Operations

The Roads Policing Unit said this operation focused on professional drivers.