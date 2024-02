Police stopped a driver for multiple offences.

The driver was stopped in Grantham on Saturday (February 17) for using a phone while driving, using a vehicle which had not been taxed since July 2023 and driving a vehicle in a dangerous condition.

Officers described the incident as a “debacle”.

Police found the vehicle to be in a dangerous condition. Photo: Lincolnshire Police.

Lincolnshire Police stopped the 'debacle' vehicle in Grantham on Saturday, February 17. Photo: Lincolnshire Police.

The driver was sent to court as a result of being stopped by police. Photo: Lincolnshire Police.

Police found the vehicle to be in a dangerous condition. Photo: Lincolnshire Police.

The vehicle was seized and the driver was reported to court.