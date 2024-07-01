A driver provided 'astonishing' readings after being pulled over when their passenger was seen helping steer.

The incident unfolded on the A1 near Grantham, yesterday (Sunday), where officers from the Road Policing Unit (RPU) intercepted the vehicle for suspected drink-driving, according to Lincolnshire Police Specialist Operations.

The force said the 38-year-old driver had “been reportedly straddling both lanes and the front seat passenger was seen helping steer the car” just before 12pm.

The readings reached more than 200 micrograms in 100 millilitres of breath.

Initial tests at the scene were inconclusive and the driver was arrested and taken into custody.

When they were later tested, they showed more than 200 micrograms of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath (legal limit 35).

“Driver didn't provide it at the roadside but later provided these astonishing numbers in custody,” they said.

Authorities continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident.

The authorities launched our summer road safety campaign on Friday which will spell out the dangers of the #Fatal5 behaviours including drink/drug driving.

On average, 1,899 people are killed or seriously injured as a result of drink or drug driving, each year in the UK.

“That’s why we won’t tolerate it on our roads. Actions have consequences,” said the force.