Police stopped an overweight van on the A1 near Grantham.

Lincolnshire Police’s Road Policing Unit stopped the van earlier today (Thursday, January 4).

The vehicle was stopped as it was 67% over its gross vehicle weight.

The van was stopped by Lincolnshire Police on the A1 near Grantham. Photo: Lincolnshire Police

The extra weight in the van. Photo: Lincolnshire Police

The driver was reported for summons and the vehicle has been prohibited until the weight is removed.