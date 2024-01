An overloaded van was stopped on the A1 yesterday (Tuesday, January 23).

Lincolnshire Police’s Road Policing Unit stopped the van on the A1 at Grantham.

In a tweet, officers said the vehicle was “clearly overweight and overloaded”.

#RPU intercepted this small flatbed van in #GRANTHAM earlier today on the A1. Clearly overweight and overloaded. If it doesn’t look right, there’s a good chance it isn’t. Load was secured correctly, just on the wrong type of vehicle. Any thoughts on the overweight % ? pic.twitter.com/rfWAROBpKE — Lincolnshire Police Specialist Operations (@LincsPoliceOps) January 23, 2024

Lincolnshire Police also said the load was “secured correctly” but was on the wrong type of vehicle.