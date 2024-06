Police stopped a drug driver on the A1.

The driver was stopped on the A1 in Grantham on Friday (June 7) after they failed a roadside drugwipe for cannabis.

Lincolnshire Police also stopped the driver as their van was overweight on the rear axle and the load was insecure.

The van driver tested positive for cannabis. Photo: Lincolnshire Police

Officers said the driver was a “massive risk to other road users”.