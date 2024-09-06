Home   Grantham   News   Article

Lincolnshire Police stops vehicle in ‘dangerous condition’ on A1 at Colsterworth

By Katie Green
Published: 09:05, 06 September 2024

Police stopped a vehicle that wasn’t safe to drive on the A1.

Lincolnshire Police officers stopped the vehicle yesterday (Friday) at Colsterworth for driving in a “dangerous condition”.

Officers found the vehicle was overweight, no insurance, no tachograph in use 29% window tents and a white light appearing at the back.

The vehicle was stopped on the A1 at Colsterworth. Photo: Lincolnshire Police
The driver is to appear in court and officers prohibited the vehicle.

