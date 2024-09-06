Lincolnshire Police stops vehicle in ‘dangerous condition’ on A1 at Colsterworth
Published: 09:05, 06 September 2024
Police stopped a vehicle that wasn’t safe to drive on the A1.
Lincolnshire Police officers stopped the vehicle yesterday (Friday) at Colsterworth for driving in a “dangerous condition”.
Officers found the vehicle was overweight, no insurance, no tachograph in use 29% window tents and a white light appearing at the back.
The driver is to appear in court and officers prohibited the vehicle.