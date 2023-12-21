Police have paid thanks to the community who helped to clear fallen trees which resulted in disruption earlier.

There is still heavy traffic on the A607 between Manthorpe and Belton after a tree fell on a car.

Lincoln Road in Wragby was also closed as a result of the same thing.

The fallen tree on the A607 between Manthorpe and Belton. Photo: RSM Photography

Lincolnshire Police has thanked farmers, tree surgeons and other people in the community who helped to try and clear the trees away.

Get the latest news to your inbox by signing up for The Briefing

East Response Inspector Ian Cotton said: “We have had trees down all over the county today due to high winds.

“What has become obvious is that without the generosity of some farmers and local tree surgeons many roads would have been closed for long periods.

The fallen tree on the A607 between Manthorpe and Belton. Photo: RSM Photography

“We’ve managed to re-open many roads due to their generosity and this is a true reflection of community festive spirit.”

Did you come across the disruption earlier? Let us know in the comments