Police will carry out more patrols near a stately home following reports of people trespassing on the grounds.

Over the last few weeks, Lincolnshire Police have received several reports of a number of young people trespassing at Belton House, near Grantham, resulting in damage to the house walls.

It is believed teenagers are trying to access the stream that runs through the grounds — and this has increased during the warmer weather.

Belton House

Anti-social behaviour warning letters have been sent to the parents of teens identified so far.

Officers are now working with Belton House to manage the issue and will be carrying out more patrols in the area over the next few months in a bid to reduce the number of incidents.