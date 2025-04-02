Anti-social behaviour will be a priority for police officers in South Kesteven, according to the force’s annual plan.

Lincolnshire Police’s 2025/26 district plans address crime, safety, and community needs.

A key priority for South Kesteven is tackling ASB and educating young people.

Lincolnshire Police. Stock image

Policing teams are based at Grantham, Bourne, and Stamford stations to cover the district.

Officers from Response, Criminal Investigation Department (CID) and Protecting Vulnerable People (PVP) also operate from these stations to coordinate crime tackling and public safety.

In the plan, police say they will continue enforcing Public Space Protection Orders (PSPOs) with South Kesteven District Council — these are powers which give officers ability to intervene and clamp down on ASB.

The strategy also focuses on managing prolific offenders — and police say they will work with businesses to deter criminals, encouraging them to take steps such as installing CCTV cameras.

Inspector Mark Hillson said: “Our officers are committed to keeping people safe throughout the year,” he said.

“It’s really important to listen and engage with our communities so that we can focus on the issues that matter to people.”

The plan follows a rise in ASB among Grantham youths. Officers identified five or six young people linked to assaults, damage and disorder.

To address the problem, police have referred the case to the Anti-Social Behaviour Risk Assessment Conference, enabling agencies to collaborate beyond enforcement measures.

While some individuals are progressing through the criminal justice system, others have been offered interventions.

Officers have also increased foot and bike patrols.

Officers say they will address the district’s ASB problem in stages, starting with education and escalating enforcement as needed.

Elsewhere, police highlighted the relocation of the CCTV service to Grantham Police Station.

They said this move will enhance the partnership between police and the council, improving monitoring and response times.

Police say they will also continue targeting drug-related crime, often linked to theft and disorder.

The ‘Safer Streets’ initiative, which upgraded radios and safety signage in Grantham, will expand in 2025.

As part of the expanded scheme, officers will give joint talks at colleges to help staff and students report crime.

Training will be offered to nightlife staff to improve safety and protect women and vulnerable individuals.

Lincolnshire Police stressed the importance of community participation in crime prevention.

Officers will engage with the public through meetings and online to set priorities.

Schools will also play a role, with officers working to educate pupils about anti-social behaviour and personal safety.

In launching the plan for 2025/26, Inspector Hillson reaffirmed his commitment to making South Kesteven safer, adding: “We will continue working with our partners to ensure we use a structured and evidence-based approach to policing.”

Officers say they will work closely with cross-border teams to disrupt supply chains and reduce the risk of vulnerable individuals being exploited by organised criminal groups.

Lincolnshire Police will also maintain a focus on road safety, targeting the ‘Fatal Five’ driving offences: speeding, drink- and drug-driving, careless driving, not wearing seatbelts and mobile phone use.

Officers will deploy to high-risk locations and support Community Speed Watch volunteers to address dangerous driving in the district.

Anyone affected by ASB should contact police on 101.