Police are appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage as part of an investigation into an assault.

Lincolnshire Police officers said the incident happened between 3.50pm and 4.20pm on Tuesday, April 1, on Brook Street, Grantham, shortly after a man was seen leaving The Nobody Inn and heading towards the junction.

A man in his 20s was reportedly assaulted during that time.

A man was seen leaving The Nobody Inn and heading towards Brook Street. Image: Google Streetview

The incident took place in broad daylight, and police believe motorists passing through the area may have captured vital footage.

“Our investigation has been ongoing since the report and this is the latest line of enquiry we are following,” said a Lincolnshire Police spokesperson.

“We are particularly keen to hear from anyone who was driving in Brook Street between 4.10pm and 4.20pm.”

A 33-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of assault causing actual bodily harm and has since been released under investigation.

Those with relevant footage or information are asked to email PC Ashley Merryweather, on Ashley.Merryweather@lincs.police.uk, quoting incident 305 of April 1.