Police are appealing for help to identify a man in relation to a historic sexual allegation.

Officers say that a man is accused of exposing himself during a video web chat – and now want to track the man pictured below as part of their investigation.

The incident is related to the Grantham area.

Lincolnshire Police are appealing for help to identify this man.

A spokesperson for Lincolnshire Police said: “A man allegedly exposed himself during a web chat to the victim, who was believed to be at secondary school age when the incident took place.

“It is believed the incident happened at some point between 2002 to 2007.

“We appreciate that the image quality is not great, and the timescales given are not specific.

“We are hoping to explore more avenues as the investigation progresses now that a report has been made.”

DC Luke Dady in the Grantham Protecting Vulnerable Persons (PVP) department, who is leading the investigation, said: “We take allegations of this nature extremely seriously, even if some time has passed since the incident took place.

“Where we can follow up on lines of enquiry to conduct a thorough investigation, we will do so.”

Anyone with information should contact DC Luke Dady by emailing Luke.Dady@lincs.police.uk and quote crime number 23000635870 in the subject line.