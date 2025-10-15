Police are appealing for help to trace a woman accused of stealing cash and bank cards in Grantham.

Officers say Rozanne Burland, aged 39, currently of no fixed address, is wanted for theft from an address in the town. She has also failed to appear at court for the matter.

Wanted: Rozanne Burland. Photo: Lincs Police

Anyone who has any information on where Burland may be is asked to get in touch with the force.

You can contact police on the non-emergency number 101 or email karl.cinavas@lincs.police.uk using crime reference 25000592508

You can also call Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or give their team information online at crimestopper-uk.org.