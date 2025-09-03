Police have issued a warning following reports of poaching incidents in rural villages.

Lincolnshire Police’s Rural Crime Action Team said poachers actively drove across farmland between Old Somerby, Easton, Lenton, and areas bordering the A1 at Great Ponton on Saturday night and Sunday morning.

A silver Subaru, originating from South Yorkshire, was spotted in the Great Ponton vicinity, where a coursing dog was also reportedly lost.

Poachers use dogs at night, guided by a powerful lamp to pursue a hare, badger, fox and more often, deer, said Lincolnshire Police. Photo: iStock

The force stated that the poaching fraternity, including hare coursers, are not looking to feed hungry families.

“They use dogs at night, guided by a powerful lamp, to pursue a hare, badger, fox and more often, deer,” they said.

“Driving across farmers' crops, damaging gates, fencing and hedges.

“They commit other offences whilst out and about, especially crimes such as burglary and theft.

“The animals they kill are not taken for food; all too often the carcasses of deer and hare are later found, rotting in ditches and fields.

“Remember this: the animals targeted do not have a quick death.”

The force said they would prosecute offenders entering the county, seize vehicles and equipment, and pursue forfeiture of all assets in court.

Anyone with information should call the 101 non-emergency number or 999 in an emergency.