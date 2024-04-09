Players in a pool league are on a mission to raise money for a hospice with an annual tournament this weekend.

The 607 Pool League will be holding its charity knockout challenge at Hunter’s Bar in Grantham on Saturday (April 13) from 10am to raise money for St Barnabas Hospice.

Over the last two years, the league has raised over £10,000 for the hospice and it strives to raise even more.

The 607 Pool League has raised over £10,000 for St Barnabas Hospice in the last two years.

Fiona Malloch-Rear, fundraising officer for St Barnabas, said: “We are incredibly grateful to the members of 607 Pool League for their continued support.

Get the latest news to your inbox by signing up for The Briefing

“In town, we have our wellbeing centre and the hospice in the Hospital, where hundreds of people benefit from specialised care every year.

“This kind of donation will help us to continue to provide this free support and care to the local community.”

Players will compete in various competitions throughout the day, including blind doubles and then onto the main event cup and shield matches.

The 607 Pool League has raised over £10,000 for St Barnabas Hospice in the last two years.

There will also be speed pool and crazy eight challenges as well as scratch cards, lotto bonus ball and the introduction of a Grand National sweepstake.

Each year, the 607 Pool League receives support from their league members, sponsors and event donors.

League chairman Neville Price wanted to extend his thanks to all those supporting the league this year including: Hunters Bar, Eastern Industrial Door Services Ltd, Irelands' Farms Limited, Xenon Electrical Contractors Ltd, The Streaming Company, Leadenham Secure Storage, DC Building & Landscaping, SJC Ltd Plastering Contractor, JRL Brickwork Ltd, Pestell's Gas Care, CS Plumbing, HD Narrowboats Ltd and AA & JA Grocock Building & Electrical Services and Curry’s.

If any businesses would like to support the event, get in touch by emailing 607poolleague@gmail.com.