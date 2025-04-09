A village’s first artisan market of 2025 returns this weekend with new tenants at the helm.

Fulbeck Craft Centre will be hosting the artisan market at The Craftier Cafe on Saturday (April 12) from 10am to 3pm with a selection of over 50 makers.

The popular market will be offering a variety of products ranging from ceramics, needlework, recycled and upcycled products, glasswork, jewellery and food and drinks.

Fulbeck Artisan Market

Following the closure of the quirky tea room Mad Hatters, new tenants Alan and Kath Buck took over the Craftier Café at the start of March.

Offering a range of freshly prepared food and cakes, the couple are already gaining a reputation for some innovative dishes on the menu, such as breakfast Kedgeree, deconstructed sandwiches, and Kath’s lemon meringue cake.

Kath and Alan Buck

Food at the Craftier Cafe

The café also offers traditional full English breakfasts all with produce from the area and milk from local dairy Hargreaves, bacon and sausages from F. Doncaster Butchers, and bread from Bloomsbury Bakers.

“We are all looking forward to welcoming regular and new customers and to sharing our beautiful setting,” said Elizabeth Hunt, a resident jeweller at the craft centre.

This weekend’s market also has a tombola stand to raise money for Marie Curie.